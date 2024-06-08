 
Britney Spears gag order puts major restriction on ex Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari settled their divorce on May 2

June 08, 2024

Sam Asghari has to make do with his recent project without Britney Spears.

According to TMZ, the Iranian-American model will be appearing on The Traitors and has been strictly directed that he cannot speak about his ex-wife on the reality TV show.

Sources privy to the outlet revealed that Sam has "pretty much a gag order" when it comes to the pop star as he films Peacock’s hit competition series which restricts him to discuss Britney or anything about her life.

"It's clear Britney doesn't want a peep out of Sam about her," the insider shared, adding that he’s not even allowed to say anything positive about her.

The update comes after the fitness trainer told PEOPLE in March that he “hates people” who publicly bash their exes after their relationship could not work out.

Speaking of his romance with Britney, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on. I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

