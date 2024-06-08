Taylor Swift reveals 'one regret' during Eras Tour show in Edinburgh

Taylor Swift kicked off her first show in U.K Scotland on Friday.

During her performance in Edinburgh, while expressing her love for the Scotland fans Swift addressed her "one regret.

"My one regret before now is that I really should have come to perform in Scotland more," Swift said, igniting cheers from the crowd.

The Grammy-winning artist added, "I can't stop staring at you. I'm captivated by this audience."

Swift delighted fans as she announced, "tonight's concert is the most highly attended show in Scottish history."

"That is the wildest way to welcome a lass. After tonight, you're going to think about us and the memories we made," she reminded the crowd.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts often see fans proposing. However, during a daylight show on Friday, the So Long London hitmaker herself witnessed a couple getting engaged in the front row.

After singing Cardigan, Swift told the crowd, "I love performing this entire show in the sunlight, because I’m pretty sure I just, like, saw somebody getting engaged over here …"

"You have no idea, I never get to see that, right? Because it’s, like, dark usually at night, But it’s not right now so congratulations. Wow, I just saw that whole thing!" adding, "Thanks for doing that at my concert, that’s a big moment — huge!"