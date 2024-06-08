Ed Sheeran admits he does not have 'an active working phone'

Ed Sheeran just revealed a rather unique and uncommon fact about himself with respect to the modern world of today.

The 33-year-old singer does not own a phone and hardly has any access ever since he “got rid” of his mobile device almost a decade ago.

During his latest appearance on the talk show, Therapuss with Jake Shane, the Shape of You singer admitted, “I haven’t had a phone since 2015.”

This conversation came up when the show host, Jake Shane, asked for Sheeran’s number and the singer instead gave him his email address. “I don’t have a number,” he said, clarifying, “... that isn’t me playing you off either.”

“I have something to like video stuff that would then go up on social media,” the Perfect artist further explained, “but it’s not like an active working phone.”

Ed Sheeran revealed that he took the decision of not owning a phone anymore because how many contacts he had saved.

“I had the same number from like age 15, I think,” he shared, “and I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just… people would just text the whole time. And I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people.”