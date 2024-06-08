 
Geo News

Ed Sheeran admits he does not have 'an active working phone'

Ed Sheeran got rid of his personal mobile device back in 2015

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

Ed Sheeran admits he does not have 'an active working phone'

Ed Sheeran just revealed a rather unique and uncommon fact about himself with respect to the modern world of today.

The 33-year-old singer does not own a phone and hardly has any access ever since he “got rid” of his mobile device almost a decade ago.

During his latest appearance on the talk show, Therapuss with Jake Shane, the Shape of You singer admitted, “I haven’t had a phone since 2015.”

This conversation came up when the show host, Jake Shane, asked for Sheeran’s number and the singer instead gave him his email address. “I don’t have a number,” he said, clarifying, “... that isn’t me playing you off either.”

“I have something to like video stuff that would then go up on social media,” the Perfect artist further explained, “but it’s not like an active working phone.”

Ed Sheeran revealed that he took the decision of not owning a phone anymore because how many contacts he had saved.

“I had the same number from like age 15, I think,” he shared, “and I got famous and I had 10,000 contacts in my phone that would just… people would just text the whole time. And I was just constantly in touch with a lot of people.”

Glen Powell regrets taking Brisket on THIS trip while having him everywhere
Glen Powell regrets taking Brisket on THIS trip while having him everywhere
Ariana Grande gives insights into 'the boy is mine' behind the scenes
Ariana Grande gives insights into 'the boy is mine' behind the scenes
Travis Kelce, Olivia Dunne add Taylor Swift twist in fun video
Travis Kelce, Olivia Dunne add Taylor Swift twist in fun video
Carly Pearce reveals reason behind 'tough' music hiatus
Carly Pearce reveals reason behind 'tough' music hiatus
'Loki' series suffers setback as EP Kevin R. Wright exits Marvel
'Loki' series suffers setback as EP Kevin R. Wright exits Marvel
Renee Rapp recalls being 'wrapped up and scared' about her identity
Renee Rapp recalls being 'wrapped up and scared' about her identity
Daytime Emmys 2024 pays homeage to artists lost over the years
Daytime Emmys 2024 pays homeage to artists lost over the years
WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release 'Bado Badi 2' after YouTube copyright strike video
WATCH: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan set to release 'Bado Badi 2' after YouTube copyright strike
Michelle Stafford honours competitor in her Daytime Emmy Award speech
Michelle Stafford honours competitor in her Daytime Emmy Award speech
Taylor Swift reveals 'one regret' during Eras Tour show in Edinburgh
Taylor Swift reveals 'one regret' during Eras Tour show in Edinburgh
Dick Van Dyke leaves historic mark on Daytime Emmy 2024
Dick Van Dyke leaves historic mark on Daytime Emmy 2024
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'fat phase' and weight loss struggle
Ed Sheeran opens up about his 'fat phase' and weight loss struggle