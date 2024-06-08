Ariana Grande gives insights into 'the boy is mine' behind the scenes

Ariana Grande just gave insights into the creative process behind the making of the rather hit music video, the boy is mine.

The God Is A Woman crooner took to her official Instagram account to upload a string of different pictures that featured Grande shooting her official music video.

Captioned with the name of the song, a group picture of the songstress with her co-actor, Penn Badgley and director of the project, Christian Breslauer, can be seen.

Additionally, Grande dressed up in her black ensemble on the set of the boy is mine’s official music video were also uploaded.

She released the song on June 7, 2024 and is her latest album, eternal sunshine’s third single.

This song was inspired from one of Grande’s previous demo audios, which was not intended to become a sing initially when it was leaked back in 2023.

Ariana Grande's song, is an R&B song with powerful instrumentals, a nostalgic nod to the music of the 2000’s.



The boy is mine is a reflection of how media expects Ariana Grande to be, an idea which is similar to her album’s seventh song, true story.