PAK vs IND: Will rain play spoilsport in today's match in New York?

A view of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. — AFP/File

As the cricket fraternity braces for the highly-anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 match between Pakistan and India, the clash between arch-rivals might get affected by weather conditions due to the prediction of downpour in New York.

The match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will begin at 10:30am local time, however, BBC Weather has forecast light showers coupled with a mild breeze in the city from 9am which will continue for an hour or two.

With the weather expected to remain clear between 11am to 12pm, clouds might return along with light rain later on.

However, that will be the last rain spell in New York as after that, there is no prediction of rain throughout the day.

This is not the first time that rain could play spoilsport in a match between arch-rivals as previously their encounter during last year's Asia Cup 2023 was also affected by it.

The match between the two countries is one of the most watched events globally and will see Babar Azam-led side striving for a much needed win after the shocking loss against the United States in their first match of the mega tournament.



Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma's men will have one foot in the Super 8 if they win against the Green Shirts since they have already defeated Ireland in their opening match.

The Men in Green, however, received a much-needed boost ahead of the crucial match with all-rounder Imad Wasim declared fit to play after he missed the national side's opening match against the US due to a rib injury.

India vs Pakistan match timings

Local: 10:30am

GMT: 2:30pm

PST: 7:30pm

IST: 8:00pm