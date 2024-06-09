Sofia Richie celebrates the arrival of baby daughter Eloise

Sofia Richie welcomes baby daughter Eloise with grand celebration

The new mom, Sofia Richie is joyously celebrating her baby girl, Eloise!



On Saturday, the 25-year-old model took to her official Instagram handle and posted behind-the-scenes pictures from a party she organized to celebrate the birth of her newborn.

The pictures feature an outside venue with a long dining table intricately decorated with multicolor flowers.

Sofia also shared an adorable clip of newborn baby Eloise, and she wrote on the video, "My whole world."

However the model did not reveal the litle one's face, who was wearing a white color onesie.

The post came days after Sofia announced the birth of her first child on May 20 via Instagram whom she shares with her husband Elliot Grainge.

In the announcement post, she shared a black and white photo of her daughter’s feet along with a caption that reads, “Best day of my life.”

Moreover, in the post, she revealed that she named her daughter, Eloise Samantha Grainge, to honor her husband’s late mother.

Sofia and Elliot got married in April 2023, in France.