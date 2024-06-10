 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale

Jennifer Lopez spotted at a restaurant with friends without husband Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her wedding ring during her recent outing with her friends.

According to TMZ report, on Saturday, Lopez was spotted wearing her wedding ring after reportedly putting her and Ben Affleck's marital home for sale.

The Atlas actress visited the Giorgio Baldi restaurant with her friends, noticeably without her husband, Affleck, amid divorce rumours.

Lopez opted for full sleeved off-white crochet top paired with golden hoop earrings and a high ponytail.

This outing comes after the recent reports that the couple has listed their 60 million dollars Bravely Hills mansion for sale in an off-market listing with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency.

The decision to sell their marital home, just one year after purchasing it, has fueled rumors of marital issues.

On the other hand, according to reports Ben Affleck has already moved to a rental residence in Brentwood, further intensifying the speculation.

