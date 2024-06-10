 
Geo News

'Heartbreaking': Pakistani netizens react as Green Shirts routed by India

Despite positive start, Pakistan could not maintain momentum as Babar Azam falls prey to Jasprit Bumrah

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Hardik Pandya celebrates with teammates after India took a wicket during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 9, 2024. — AFP

Pakistan faced a crushing defeat at the hands of India at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday despite bowling out the entire team of archrivals in the T20 World Cup match.

Despite a positive start, Pakistan could not maintain the momentum as Babar Azam fell prey to Jasprit Bumrah after scoring 13 runs.

Usman Khan came in after Azam and managed to support Mohammad Rizwan but the right-handed batter was sent to the pavilion by Axar Patel.

Pakistan ended their innings at 113-7 in 20 overs. Indian pacers Bumrah bagged three wickets, Hardik Pandya secured two while Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel got one each.

Here's how people reacted to the loss of Pakistan against India in the T20 World Cup 2024:

— X


— X


— X


— X
— X


— X


— X


— X


— X


— X


— X


