 
Geo News

Sofia Richie goes all out to celebrate her newborn baby girl: See photos

Sofia Richie welcomed her first child with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 10, 2024

Sofia Richie goes all out to celebrate her newborn baby girl: See photos

Sofia Richie let her fans in on the floral-themed welcome party she threw for her baby girl.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 25-year-old model shared a string of pictures from the backyard bash, she planned for her newborn Eloise with husband Elliot Grainge, which was decorated with the most gorgeous arrangements

The pictures from the extravagant affair showed a huge dining table set up for several people under white umbrellas.

The celebration dinner for baby Eloise also included a special catered menu, dining ware from Dior, and custom cocktails as well.

The party comes after Sofia announced last month that she and Elliot, with whom she tied the knot in April 2023, welcomed their first child on May 20.

Sharing a picture of her baby feet, Sofia penned, "Eloise Samantha Grainge ????5•20•24 best day of my life????."

Before she gave birth, her legendary father Lionel Richie told Entertainment Tonight how he had been teasing her.

“My baby is having a baby. I'm so thrilled for Elliot and Sophia. They are just over the moon,” he had said, while adding how the couple were having a “complete nervous breakdown.”

“I keep saying, ‘Calm down. When the baby comes, then your nervous breakdown will start, you know,’” he had said.

Timothee Chalamet makes 'desperate' plea to Kylie Jenner
Timothee Chalamet makes 'desperate' plea to Kylie Jenner
Tom Cruise suffers huge blow as daughter Suri takes major decision
Tom Cruise suffers huge blow as daughter Suri takes major decision
Leo Woodall teases Nicholas about playing Harry Styles in 'The Idea of You'
Leo Woodall teases Nicholas about playing Harry Styles in 'The Idea of You'
Jennifer Lopez's reputation takes another hit amid Ben Affleck divorce drama
Jennifer Lopez's reputation takes another hit amid Ben Affleck divorce drama
Joey King gushes over Sabrina Carpenter's new ‘Addicting' song
Joey King gushes over Sabrina Carpenter's new ‘Addicting' song
Kurt Russell turns out to be Kate Hudson's big fan
Kurt Russell turns out to be Kate Hudson's big fan
Naomi Campbell admits welcoming children via surrogate
Naomi Campbell admits welcoming children via surrogate
Joseph Sikora wants casting for 'Power' prequel inspired by 'Young Sheldon'
Joseph Sikora wants casting for 'Power' prequel inspired by 'Young Sheldon'
Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death
Michael Landon's daughter discloses major revelation before death
Guy Fieri honors youngest son Ryder on high school graduation
Guy Fieri honors youngest son Ryder on high school graduation
Tori Spelling marks son Beau's major milestone
Tori Spelling marks son Beau's major milestone
Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale
Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring amid marital home sale