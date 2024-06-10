Taylor Swift breaks attendance record in Scotland: 'Three times in a row'

Taylor Swift praises Edinburgh after record-breaking Eras Tour concerts three times in a row

Taylor Swift recently made headlines with her U.K. Eras Tour performances in Edinburgh.

On June 9, after wrapping up her shows in the city, Swift took to Instagram to express her excitement over breaking the all time attendance record for a stadium in Scotland - three times consecutively.

In her post, Swift shared highlights from her show and captioned it, "Edinburgh!!! You truly blew me away this weekend."

Taylor Swift expressed gratitude for record-breaking Eras Tour concerts in Edinburgh

She added, "Thank you for breaking the all-time attendance record for a stadium show in Scotland 3 times in a row and for all the ways you made us feel right at home."

"Love you, all 220,000 of you!!!" Swift concluded.

During the first night of her Edinburgh shows, the So Long London singer expressed her love for Scotland while addressing the crowd.

Swift said, "My one regret before now is that I really should have come to perform in Scotland more."

"I can't stop staring at you. I'm captivated by this audience," she added.

The Prophecy hitmaker also addressed a heartwarming moment of couple getting engaged during her daylight performance, saying, "I love performing this entire show in the sunlight, because I’m pretty sure I just, like, saw somebody getting engaged over here."

"You have no idea, I never get to see that, right? Because it’s, like, dark usually at night, But it’s not right now so congratulations. Wow, I just saw that whole thing," the Grammy-winning artist added, "thanks for doing that at my concert, that’s a big moment — huge!"