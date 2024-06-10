Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan share vision for 'Bridgerton' steamy scenes

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan's steamy carriage scene from Bridgerton season 3 have been making headlines since its release.

Recently, in an interview with PEOPLE, Newton and Coughlan shed light on their approach to portraying romance between their characters.

The actor, playing Colin Bridgerton, emphasized the importance of authenticity, revealing their goal was to seem "really authentic to those two characters."

"We just wanted to honor that because people have a lot of love for their relationship, and we wanted to keep it really true to that," he said, adding, "so we would have discussions about how their first encounter would be and what the intimacy would be like, and if it would be, and we talked to the intimacy coordinator even [about] the intensity of the scene."

Meanwhile, Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington, said, "I think what's really beautiful about this season is, the intimacy stuff feels very real."

She continued, "It feels very grounded in two people that are not trying to sort of, that they're awkward in front of one another, this and that, and all of a sudden they become like letharias in the bedroom and whatever, they get to be intimate together in a very real and beautiful way, and I think that's what makes it so affecting."

"In those intimate moments, they find moments to laugh and you see them figuring it out and doing it together, and I love it," she recalled.

Fans eagerly awaits for Bridgerton season 3 part two, which is scheduled for the release on June 13.