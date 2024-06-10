 
'Desperately unhappy' Simon Cowell saved by son, Eric

Simon Cowell revealed how his son, Eric, played a role in healing him after suffering the loss of his parents

Simon Cowell just expressed his love for his son, Eric, and how parenthood healed him from a dark phase of his life.

In his latest appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, released on June 10, the 64-year-old music executive shared how his 10-year-old son saved him amid the loss of his parents, Julie and Eric.

“I think particularly when I lost my mum, I was on a downward spiral at that point,” said Cowell.

He continued, “I lost everyone, you know, I’ve lost my parents. It’s finality now. What I said about the material things I’ve got, everything just meant nothing at that point.”

Explaining how he started to plunge into an unhealthy coping mechanism, he stated, “I was desperately unhappy, I wasn’t particularly enjoying my work and I just thought you know what I’m just going to become a vampire then, and I would work through until 7:00 or 8:00 in the morning.”

However, the America’s Got Talent judge recalls how the birth of his first child, Eric, who was named after Cowell’s dad, changed everything for him.

“For me, it was perfect because like we were talking earlier about our childhoods, it was brilliant. Fantastic,” he expressed.

