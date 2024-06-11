 
Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke meet their toy doubles for 'Inside Out 2'

The Disney animated movie 'Inside Out 2' is all set to release on June 14

June 11, 2024

Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke met their character’s toy version with lots of emotions.

Hawke and Poehler who have voiced Joy and Anxiety in Inside Out unboxed the toy versions of their characters as per an exclusive video shared by People magazine.

In the video, after showing off the puppets Hawke handed over her costar Poehler Joy’s toy saying, "Joy that's you!"

Poehler, 52, responded, "Yay, there she is."

"That's really cool. It also looks just like me," Hawke said after seeing her character, Anxiety’s toy.”

In the sequel of Pixar’s film which portrays different emotions and feelings through a character, its original roles of Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust are returning with a new emotional character Anxiety.

As per the animated movie’s summary, the protagonist has reached puberty and is making “room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions,"

The summary of the movie says, "Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up."

For those unversed, Inside Out which was released in 2015 depicted the life of a girl, Ripley who was going through a roller coaster of emotions, and each of her emotions Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust were shown as a character in her mind.

