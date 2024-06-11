Zooey Deschanel vows to keep signature bangs for lifetime

Zooey Deschanel is committed to keeping her signature bangs forever.



The 44-year-old actress spoke to People magazine during the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, June 7 that she is never going to give up her iconic bangs.

"I look better with them," the New Girl star told the outlet, adding, "I've definitely had periods in my life where I have grown them out. But I just look better with them I think."

The 500 Days of Summer star went on to say, "So, yeah, I'll keep them. I've had them since I was like two years old."

Her fiancé Jonathan Scott chimed in saying, "When we first started dating, I remember you had taken a picture with no bangs and then there was a scandal online.”

"People were like, who is this? Is it Zoeey? I'm like, 'Oh, I didn't realize it’," he added.

Deschanel jokingly said, "My CIA cover is no bangs."

When she was asked if she going to keep her signature bangs on her big day, she responded, "Always bangs. Always."