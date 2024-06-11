 
Nick Cannon reveals 'special' plans for Father's Day

Nick Cannon welcomed 11 kids with six different women

June 11, 2024

Nick Cannon has revealed his “special” plans for Father's Day which will be celebrated on Sunday, June 16.

Speaking to People, the 43-year-old said he is excited "to connect" with his 11 children during the big holiday.

“It's definitely one of those days where I got be on my Ps and Qs the entire day,” Nick expressed to the outlet.

The Masked Singer host further stated, “It's supposed to be a day where I get to rest, but I want to give all my kids the opportunity to connect and give me gifts, and all that type of stuff.”

'It's a fun day and I appreciate all the love that I get on that day,” continued Nick, who welcomed 11 kids with six different women.

Expressing his feelings as a father of 11 children, he said, “Luckily, I've been blessed that me and my kids are super cool and I'm such a big kid at heart that I'm probably more mischievous than them, so they're always keeping me in line.”

“Even as teenagers, they got to keep me straight, and stop me from getting more tattoos, and doing all type of wild stuff like that. They're the parent,” added Nick.

