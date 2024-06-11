Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals how cancer changed her perspective on life

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has revealed her perspective on life changed after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

During her appearance on the Today show, the 63-year-old actress said she felt “immortal” before her battle with the disease.



“I think that when you’re younger, there’s kind of this arrogance of youth, of feeling like… you do feel immortal,” Julia told the show host Hoda Kotb.



The Veep star further stated, “And then all of a sudden you’re bumped up against that and you’re like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. This, at some point, is going to end.’

“You don’t go through life thinking about that very much. So it puts into sharp focus priorities. It did for me,” she added.

Sharing how the diagnosis changed her perspective on life, the Tuesday star said, “I made more of an attitude shift about what my priorities were and how to sort of go forth.”

For those unversed, Julia was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017.

