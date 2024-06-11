 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson-inspired look at her show with sis Khloé

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in Janet Jackson's music video outfit

By
Web Desk

June 11, 2024

Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson-inspired look at her show with sis Khloé

Kim Kardashian enjoyed Janet Jackson's concert with sister Khloé, mom Kris Jenner, and her 'lifers' friends group.

At the concert on Monday, Kim opted for Jackson-inspired ensemble from her hit 1993 music video If.

Taking to Instagram following the concert, the SKIMS founder shared glimpses of herself partying with friends in the outfit she bought from the auction.

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in Janet Jackson's music video outfit

In the first photo, Kim and the Good American founder posed together in matching black ensemble, while the next photos showcased Kim with her 'lifers' friends group, crashed by sister Khloé.

The carousal concluded with a video clip of Kim and Khloe singing and dancing along to Jackson's song Again at the concert.

In the caption, Kim referred to Jackson's song stating, "that's the way love goes."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration for Kim's stunning look as one stated, "It’s a vintage RIFAT OZBEK top kim should wear more of his stuff one of the most underrated designers ever."

"Looks like a group of stay at home moms who won a night out with Kim," another commented.

Khloé also expressed her happiness of crashing lifers group photo, stating, "I crashed the lifer pic and im never turning back!!!!!"

Michelle Kwan pays homeage to skating coach Frank Carroll who died at 85
Michelle Kwan pays homeage to skating coach Frank Carroll who died at 85
Emma Roberts reveals secret obsession: 'It really rocked my world'
Emma Roberts reveals secret obsession: 'It really rocked my world'
Bachelor star Joey Graziadei shares what scared him about the show
Bachelor star Joey Graziadei shares what scared him about the show
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals how cancer changed her perspective on life
Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals how cancer changed her perspective on life
Maya Hawke reveals what its been like filming the last season of 'Stranger Things'
Maya Hawke reveals what its been like filming the last season of 'Stranger Things'
Tory Lanez gets major shakeup in private life after 10-year prison sentence
Tory Lanez gets major shakeup in private life after 10-year prison sentence
Nick Cannon reveals 'special' plans for Father's Day
Nick Cannon reveals 'special' plans for Father's Day
Eminem's ‘Houdini' bloopers garner shocking response
Eminem's ‘Houdini' bloopers garner shocking response
Kanye West pulls uno reverse on lawsuit calling him racist
Kanye West pulls uno reverse on lawsuit calling him racist
Daisy Ridley has only one chance in 'Star Wars'?
Daisy Ridley has only one chance in 'Star Wars'?
Rihanna puts results on display before haircare launch
Rihanna puts results on display before haircare launch
T.J. Holmes confesses to falling in love with Amy Robach against his will
T.J. Holmes confesses to falling in love with Amy Robach against his will