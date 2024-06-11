Kim Kardashian rocks Janet Jackson-inspired look at her show with sis Khloé

Kim Kardashian enjoyed Janet Jackson's concert with sister Khloé, mom Kris Jenner, and her 'lifers' friends group.

At the concert on Monday, Kim opted for Jackson-inspired ensemble from her hit 1993 music video If.

Taking to Instagram following the concert, the SKIMS founder shared glimpses of herself partying with friends in the outfit she bought from the auction.

Kim Kardashian looked stunning in Janet Jackson's music video outfit

In the first photo, Kim and the Good American founder posed together in matching black ensemble, while the next photos showcased Kim with her 'lifers' friends group, crashed by sister Khloé.

The carousal concluded with a video clip of Kim and Khloe singing and dancing along to Jackson's song Again at the concert.

In the caption, Kim referred to Jackson's song stating, "that's the way love goes."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and admiration for Kim's stunning look as one stated, "It’s a vintage RIFAT OZBEK top kim should wear more of his stuff one of the most underrated designers ever."

"Looks like a group of stay at home moms who won a night out with Kim," another commented.

Khloé also expressed her happiness of crashing lifers group photo, stating, "I crashed the lifer pic and im never turning back!!!!!"