Daniel Radcliffe reveals 'weird facts' about himself

Daniel Radcliffe reflected on his guest appearances in different animated series

June 11, 2024

Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame after playing Harry Potter in the fantasy flim series of the same name, got candid about his streaming choices.

In a new chat with CBR, the English acting sensation weighed in on his streaming choices.

He began, “Honestly, I watch cartoons, and I watch reality TV.”

“I’ve never seen Breaking Bad. I’ve never watched The Sopranos, or The Wire. All the sort-of, heavy hour-long stuff. Just, I can’t,” the 34-year-old actor stated.

He went on to explain, “I think it does probably in part stem from growing up on The Simpsons in the way I think so many people of our generation [did as] kids.”

When asked about his cameos in different animated series, Daniel agreed, “That’s absolutely true of me as well.”

“There are so many weird facts, and things from my general knowledge of the world to my sense of humour were formed in some way by The Simpsons,” the actor admitted.

“I think a lot of BoJack Horseman would be just too f******* bleak and sad if it wasn’t a talking horse,” The Lost City alum reflected on the blockbuster series before moving on to the next topic. 

