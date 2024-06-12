Oprah Winfrey admitted to hospital due to health complications

Oprah Winfrey has been admitted to the hospital due to a stomach virus



During the live broadcast of the CBS Mornings show, Gayle King updated the audience about Oprah’s health while she was missing during her part of the show.

Gayle told the viewers, "She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends.”

“I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV,” she added. “It was a very serious thing,"

"She will be okay,” Gayle said, before noting that Oprah wouldn't be mad at her for sharing the details.

Oprah's longtime friend further continued saying, "But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn't be here for you today."

Moreover, the media personality’s representative told People magazine that she is doing well and heading toward recovery.

“Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor,” the representative revealed,

“She is resting and feeling better every day,” the spokesperson added.