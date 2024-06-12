 
Geo News

Oprah Winfrey admitted to hospital due to health complications

The 'CBS Mornings' cohost, Gayle King revealed Oprah Winfrey’s ongoing health problem

By
Web Desk

June 12, 2024

Oprah Winfrey admitted to hospital due to health complications

Oprah Winfrey has been admitted to the hospital due to a stomach virus

During the live broadcast of the CBS Mornings show, Gayle King updated the audience about Oprah’s health while she was missing during her part of the show.

Gayle told the viewers, "She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends.”

“I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV,” she added. “It was a very serious thing,"

"She will be okay,” Gayle said, before noting that Oprah wouldn't be mad at her for sharing the details.

Oprah's longtime friend further continued saying, "But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn't be here for you today."

Moreover, the media personality’s representative told People magazine that she is doing well and heading toward recovery.

“Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor,” the representative revealed,

“She is resting and feeling better every day,” the spokesperson added.

Travis Kelce gushes over parents Donna and Ed Kelce's upbringing
Travis Kelce gushes over parents Donna and Ed Kelce's upbringing
Jelly Roll over the moon after surprise duet with Eminem
Jelly Roll over the moon after surprise duet with Eminem
Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Maya Hawke feels grateful to be part of ‘Stranger Things'
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
Jennifer Esposito opens up about years-long struggle for proper diagnosis
The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting
The Rock teaches 'no pain no gain' lesson amid shooting
‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
‘House of the Dragon' under pressure from ‘Game of Thrones'?
Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit
Hugh Jackman earns praise from Sutton Foster, Aaron Tveit
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Jennifer Aniston takes on new 'creative' role to 'inspire children'
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Rihanna sets record straight on retirement rumours, hints at new album
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Dakota Johnson Reveals Surprising Connection with Sean Penn
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Ben Affleck to follow in Tom Brady footsteps for Jennifer Lopez split: Source
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad
Jesse Palmer 'Super Excited' to celebrate first Father's Day as a new dad