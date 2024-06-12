 
Dua Lipa teases new music video amid ‘Radical Optimism' tour

Dua Lipa shared videos and fun photos from her ‘Radical Optimism’ tour

June 12, 2024

Dua Lipa shared videos and fun photos from her 'Radical Optimism' tour

Dua Lipa has revealed that she managed to film a music video in Budapest and Nimes in France amid her Radical Optimism tour.

Dua took to Instagram to share a slew of glamorous pictures from the tour.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “and in the midst of all of this we even managed to shoot a music video in Budapest... Nimes, France night 1 of 2 tonight!!!! Summer tour continues.”

The Levitating hitmaker looked stunning in sunkissed makeup in the first shot. The next photo showed her on stage during a concert. Other pictures included a collage of close up photos of Dua and a photo from her recent trip to Capri.

The post also contained a few videos. One from an electrifying performance by Dua, another of her in Capri. The most fan-loved video was a short clip of Dua saying “Hi cutie” to BLACPINK’s Jennie.

The Houdini hitmaker has been frequently documenting her tour on Instagram. The new post came after Dua Lipa shared photos and videos of her trip to Capri to support her pal Simon Porte Jacquemus on the 15-year anniversary of his brand Jacquemus.

