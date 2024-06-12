Photo: Brad Pitt waiting for Angelina Jolie to lose grip on kids: Report

Brad Pitt has reportedly started to feel "troubled" and "alienated" lately.

As fans will be aware, the father of six has been estranged from his kids with former wife Angelina Jolie for a while, and now he wants to regain his position as per an insider’s findings of In Touch Weekly.

A tipster recently shared with the outlet, “It’s a classic case of parental alienation.”

They went on to reveal that “Brad wants another chance at fatherhood.”

Elaborating on his growth since getting estranged from his kids, the insider shared, “He’s a different person than the first time around.”

The insider even claimed that Shiloh dropped of her father’s name following in the footsteps of her mother, Angelina, who dropped her father Jon Voight’s last name in 2002.

“Given the cold climate between him and Shiloh’s mother, he suspects Angelina had a hand in this,” the insider said of Shiloh’s bold move.

“The days after Shiloh’s birth in Namibia were some of the happiest days in Brad’s life,” they added and disclosed that Brad is “deeply hurt and is also troubled that Vivienne and Zahara stopped using his name.”

In conclusion, the insider hinted that Brad is hopeful that Angelina will lose her grip on kids “over time,” and then he will “continue to try” to “rebuild relationships with all his children.”