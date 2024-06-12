Celine Dion recalls stiff-person syndrome taking her 'whole life'

Céline Dion just recalled when she started experiencing the symptoms of stiff-person syndrome.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, she recalled it happening at the pre-show fan meet and greet.

"Suddenly I started to feel the corridor getting narrower and narrower," she remembered.

"I'm holding onto the wall, and I'm like, 'What is happening?'" However, the music icon sat down for a moment assuming it was her low sugar levels and insisted the show must go on.

"I said, 'The people have been waiting!'" remembers Dion, referring to the attendees of her second Caesars Palace concert residency.

Unfortunately, what the That’s The Way It Is singer thought was 10 minutes had actually been two hours as she recalled being told, "They said, 'Céline, the show has been canceled. People are gone.'"

She added, "I was going down, down, down. It took my whole life. But it's like if my kids are rollerblading, for example, and one of their ankles is hurting. They don't want to tell me because I'm going to say, 'Well, take a break from rollerblading.'"

“I wanted to stay onstage. I wanted to be brave instead of smart. That was wrong," Céline Dion admitted.