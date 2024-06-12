Gayle Kings shuts off news of Oprah Winfrey being hospitalized

Gayle King just updated everyone on her best friend, Oprah Winfrey’s hospitalization, revealing she only needed "an IV drip."

After the 69-year-old author, revealed that Winfrey had suffered a stomach virus and dehydration during CBS Mornings on Tuesday, June 11, the news of the 70-year-old’s hospitalization took media outlets by storm.

To set the record straight, and shut down news of the veteran talk show host being admitted in a hospital, King facetimed her close friend and uploaded the clip on her official Instagram account.

"I never said you were hospitalized, I did say that you had a stomach something, was coming out of both sides, which it was," said King in the video.

"I was in the emergency room, I was so dehydrated," Winfrey replied, adding "I had a dry mouth and I couldn't keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that, and that's just it."

Winfrey continued saying she was "not 100 [percent], I'm on my way to 100,” While King further clarified in the caption of the video, “I thought I made that clear but next thing I know I’m surprised to see headlines that scream “Oprah’s hospitalized!” (She was NOT!)”