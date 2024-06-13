Rihanna eyes ‘stunning' actress for her biopic

For her biopic, Rihanna says it must be played by Taylor Russell because she is stunning.

In response to a question from E! News’s Justin Sylvester on who the Grammy winner would think best to play her in future on a movie about her.

“Taylor [Russell],” she instantly responded. “Because she’s got a nice forehead and she’s fly and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me.

She continued, “I want people to see me in that light,” noting, “Just gorgeous, she’s stunning.”

Taylor has several hit credits under her belt. For starters, her leading role in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All was highly praised. Another breakout role of the actress was in A24’s Waves in 2019.

Earlier she was in the news for her breakup with Harry Styles after the pair dated for a year.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter told OK! Magazine, "Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart."

Sources blame distance to be the cause of their split. "They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out."