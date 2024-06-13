 
Geo News

Rihanna eyes ‘stunning' actress for her biopic

Rihanna names Taylor Russell to play her in her biopic in future

By
Web Desk

June 13, 2024

Rihanna eyes ‘stunning' actress for her biopic

For her biopic, Rihanna says it must be played by Taylor Russell because she is stunning.

In response to a question from E! News’s Justin Sylvester on who the Grammy winner would think best to play her in future on a movie about her.

“Taylor [Russell],” she instantly responded. “Because she’s got a nice forehead and she’s fly and I feel like I want to be her, so I want her to pretend to be me.

She continued, “I want people to see me in that light,” noting, “Just gorgeous, she’s stunning.”

Taylor has several hit credits under her belt. For starters, her leading role in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All was highly praised. Another breakout role of the actress was in A24’s Waves in 2019.

Earlier she was in the news for her breakup with Harry Styles after the pair dated for a year.

Insiders knowledgeable about the matter told OK! Magazine, "Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart."

Sources blame distance to be the cause of their split. "They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out."

Tom Brady's kids pay homage with sweet throwback video
Tom Brady's kids pay homage with sweet throwback video
John Krasinski names THIS 'The Office' character to babysit his kids
John Krasinski names THIS 'The Office' character to babysit his kids
James Cameron reveals surprising reason he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'
James Cameron reveals surprising reason he hesitated to cast Kate Winslet in ‘Titanic'
Taylor Swift silence on Matt Healy engagement speaks volumes
Taylor Swift silence on Matt Healy engagement speaks volumes
Miley Cyrus talks about Billy Ray Cyrus amid rumored family rift
Miley Cyrus talks about Billy Ray Cyrus amid rumored family rift
Meryl Streep reveals shocking dawn ritual of Nicole Kidman
Meryl Streep reveals shocking dawn ritual of Nicole Kidman
John Krasinski talks his ‘Dad Guilt' while working away from kids
John Krasinski talks his ‘Dad Guilt' while working away from kids
George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update
George R.R. Martin excites fans with 'Game of Thrones' update
Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
Goldie Hawn opens up about family dynamics: Does she have a favorite child?
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
BTS Jin celebrates return from military with band members
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Nicole Kidman receives hilarious tribute at AFI Life Achievement Gala
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'
Travis Kelce reveals his future plans for when he is 'done playing'