Khloe Kardashian blames childless Kendall Jenner for wasting her life

Khloé Kardashian is imagining how she would've lived Kendall Jenner's life.



The mum of two was envisioning the choices she would have made if roles were reversed during the June 13 episode of The Kardashians.

“I’m going to be a supermodel, going around town h****** up with this person — not that Kendall does that, but I would be doing that — h****** up with every f****** person,” she confessed. “Drunk as a skunk, no kids, no responsibilities.”



While Khloé, 39, established that the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister does have responsibilities, she noted that Kendall doesn't have to be occupied with the need to 'wake up for carpool' or make her kids lunch every day.

Khloé reiterated that Kendall certainly doesn't do all that but she's just 'wasting' the opportunity while she's childless.

“She definitely doesn't do any of those things and that's why she's wasting her life,” Khloé joked. “You're wasting it, Kendall. Let me be you for a second!"



It all began as she was asked which family member would she want to have her Freaky Friday moment with, to which she voted for the latter.