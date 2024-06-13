Benny Blanco shares sweet reunion photo of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco are back together.



The 36-year-old songwriter took to his official Instagram account and uploaded a cute snap of Selena.

After a few days of being apart, Benny Blanco seemed happy and gushed at his girlfriend’s return.

In the photo the 31-year-old actress and singer can be seen resting on a white pillow while covering her make up free face with a blanket.

Benny captioned the snap “She’s back,” announcing her return happily.

Over the last few weeks, the Love On singer had a busy schedule as she appeared at the Cannes Film Festival for the promotion of her new film Emilia Perez.

Moreover, the Disney alum was in New York City for the filming of season 4 of the comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building.

The post came days after Selena disclosed her plan to adopt a baby before her relationship started with the music producer.

She told Time that after being alone for almost five years, "I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone."

It is pertinent to mention that in December 2023 Selena and Benny confirmed their relationship.