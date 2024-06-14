 
Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'

Carly Pearce was speculated to be a supporter of the devil after a picture sparked some misunderstandings

June 14, 2024

Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'

Carly Pearce just took a stand and defended her faith as she suffered being questioned at the hands of trolls.

For the unversed, earlier this week, the 34-year-old songstress was accused of being a supporter of the devil after she shared a photo which many people thought featured a satanic reference.

Source: X (formerly Twitter)

The picture in question, was from her performance at CMA Fest this month, which featured her standing on ground marked with the number "668" but, with the last digit being visually vague, it led some to assume it said "666."

However, on June 12, the Truth Be Told singer took to her official X (formerly Twitter) account to clarify her religious beliefs.

"I've seen too many comments about this being some sort of 'hint' towards 666 or satan to not comment," she tweeted, addressing the matter.

"First of all, this was the parking spot for my tour bus at CMA fest & I believe it is 668," added Pearce, continuing, "I am a devout Christian who takes PRIDE in using my platform to point people towards JESUS."

"So, for anyone wondering... there are absolutely ZERO underlying messages except a girl excited to be playing the big stage," Carly Pearce concluded.

