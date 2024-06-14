Billi Eilish reveals she 'hates' herself when 'in love'

Billie Eilish just discussed what kind of a person she is when it comes to feelings and relationships.

Interview magazine released a conversation between Lana Del Rey and the Ocean Eyes singer, on June 13, where Eilish revealed she does not like who she is when in love.

As she referenced her latest song, CHIHIRO, addressing her relationship style, the 38-year-old songstress asked Eilish whether it is "more dangerous to fall in love with you? Or is it more dangerous for you to fall in love?"

"Big question, Lana," Eilish responded and after some conversation back and forth, she came to a decision, saying its "50-50."

"I literally hate who I am so much when I’m in love," the Lovely singer added, continuing, "I really don’t like being — I was going to say out of control, but there’s ways that I do like being out of control.

Billie Eilish provided some more insights into her thought process, stating, “I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way.”