 
Geo News

Billi Eilish reveals she 'hates' herself when 'in love'

Billie Eilish talked about love and how she is not a fan of her personality when she is in love

By
Web Desk

June 14, 2024

Billi Eilish reveals she 'hates' herself when 'in love'

Billie Eilish just discussed what kind of a person she is when it comes to feelings and relationships.

Interview magazine released a conversation between Lana Del Rey and the Ocean Eyes singer, on June 13, where Eilish revealed she does not like who she is when in love.

As she referenced her latest song, CHIHIRO, addressing her relationship style, the 38-year-old songstress asked Eilish whether it is "more dangerous to fall in love with you? Or is it more dangerous for you to fall in love?"

"Big question, Lana," Eilish responded and after some conversation back and forth, she came to a decision, saying its "50-50."

"I literally hate who I am so much when I’m in love," the Lovely singer added, continuing, "I really don’t like being — I was going to say out of control, but there’s ways that I do like being out of control.

Billie Eilish provided some more insights into her thought process, stating, “I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way.”

Jelly Roll admits he was the 'worst criminal ever'
Jelly Roll admits he was the 'worst criminal ever'
Shakira explains 'nonnegotiable' motherhood as a single mom
Shakira explains 'nonnegotiable' motherhood as a single mom
Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner at son's graduation
Jennifer Lopez joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner at son's graduation
Tiffany Haddish recalls being disinvited from White House for being 'too controversial'
Tiffany Haddish recalls being disinvited from White House for being 'too controversial'
Nicole Scherzinger joins lineup of performers for the 2024 Tony Awards
Nicole Scherzinger joins lineup of performers for the 2024 Tony Awards
Kylie Jenner breaks down reflecting on 'exhausting' criticism
Kylie Jenner breaks down reflecting on 'exhausting' criticism
Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'
Carly Pearce clarifies her religious beliefs after being linked to '666'
Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs
Taylor Swift shakes the ground with THESE songs
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her time in Beverly Hills prison
Tiffany Haddish opens up about her time in Beverly Hills prison
Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours
Camila Cabello clears air on $25K Met Gala purse rumours
Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Tom Brady's touching tribute to his kids at Hall of Fame induction
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success
Miley Cyrus credits estranged father Billy Ray Cyrus for success