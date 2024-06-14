Shakira explains 'nonnegotiable' motherhood as a single mom

Shakira just revealed how she tries to set an example for her sons ever since she became a single mother following her split with Gerard Piqué.

In an exclusive conversation with Rolling Stone for their July/August cover story, the Try Everything singer talked about her strategies as mother to her two sons, nine-year-old Sasha and 11-year-old Milan.

"When we're mothers, we never dial it down," Shakira told the outlet adding, "We can keep working, but our commitment as mothers is nonnegotiable."

She continued, "Sometimes achieving balance is difficult, right? How much time do you dedicate to yourself, to your work, to the children? But children always come first and what consumes us the most."

The Whenever Wherever crooner also shared how her sentiments on motherhood have grown ever since she became a single mom, saying, "I never had to rely on myself as much as I have fighting for my survival and the survival of my kids. I think they've seen their mother cry. I think they've seen her celebrate. I think they've seen her laugh. I think they've seen her work tirelessly."

"And that's it: I want to show them that life isn't linear. It's not how people picture it in the movies,” Shakira stated.