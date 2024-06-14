Matty Healy breaks cover after engagement with Gabriette Bechtel

Matty Healy finally made his first appearance with fiance Gabriette Bechtel who announced their engagement recently.

Stepping out in New York City together, the 1975 front man sported a casual look in a khaki green jumper and gray joggers while the model wore bootcut trousers and heeled boots.

Moreover, she was also rocking the huge diamond on her wedding finger.

Matty and Gabriette’s outing comes after the latter took to her Instagram story after attending Charli XCX concert.

“MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY B*** @trumanblack” she penned while flaunting a £10,000 black diamond ring.

The news comes after Matty’s ex Taylor took a dig at him by releasing track The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived for her album The Tortured Poets Department.

“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious. For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up. He’s taking it in stride,” an insider told US Weekly at the time.

On the other hand, his aunt Debbie confirmed to Daily Mail that Matty is “very happy” in his relationship and is “unbothered” by Taylor’s dig at him.