'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton test their friendship

'Bridgerton' stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton reveal each other's hidden talents in fun video

June 14, 2024

Bridgerton stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton delighted fans by answering some revealing questions about each other on a whiteboard.

Known for their roles as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton respectively, the duo engaged in playful and revealing banter in Netflix's 'Best Friend Challenge' video.

In the video, Coughlan and Newton answered questions written on a whiteboard, providing insights into their personalities and dynamics.

When asked who the better cook was, both actors humorously agreed that Nicola takes the culinary crown.

They also shared "who's the most prepared on set?" with Luke penned "Nicola," while the actress revealed "both."

However, the highlight was when they revealed hidden talents about each other.

Luke answered to "not many people knows this, but Nicola is really good at," as "attention to details." He explained that she often help people on set "who maybe have got something on their hair or teeth."

Nicola, in turn, surprised viewers by disclosing her knack for doing an impression of Britney Spears.

Additionally, they also shared what "Luke is really good at," with both answering "Fortnight."

Watch the full video:


