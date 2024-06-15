Zac Efron reacts to co-stars good news in sweet way

Both High School Musical stars Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are pregnant, and their fellow actor Zac Efron opens up about how he feels about these exciting announcements.



At his A Family Affair premiere, an Access Hollywood reporter asked the Baywatch actor about his reaction on his co-stars pregnancy news as one of them was his ex.

"They're gonna be the best moms ever," he said. "Those girls, are you kidding me? We're gonna have some fun family reunions coming up."

Zac was in a relationship with Vanessa for five years, spanning from 2005 to 2010.

The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first child with Cole Tucker, had a long wish to have kids, describing to Nylon in 2022, "I always thought I would be married at 25 because that's when my mom got married, and then when that didn't happen, I was like: 'Oh, okay, so we're just going to shift everything back a bit,'" she told the outlet.

"I always thought that around 36, 37 is when I would want to have kids, and that still plays. I don't feel panicked about it," she continued.