Gayle King confirms Oprah Winfrey 'was fine and she is fine'

Gayle King just updated everyone on her best friend, Oprah Winfrey’s health once again.

In the most recent episode of SiriusXM’s Gayle King In The House, she expressed confusion over why the public was making such a huge deal out of the veteran talk show host’s health.

“I'm here to tell you, favorite listeners, Oprah is okay!” the 69-year-old author stated as she addressed The Oprah Winfrey Show host’s current condition.

The stomach flu Winfrey was infected with was the reason behind her missing a scheduled appearance on the June 11 episode of CBS Mornings where she announces her Oprah’s Book Club pick.

“Something happened, you know, it wasn't just her. Several people around her got the stomach flu,” King further added.

As she shared Winfrey’s symptoms, King continued, “I said on air that stuff was coming out of both sides. It was a mess.”

Since general diarrhea from the stomach flu leads to dehydration, King stated, “She had to go to the hospital, and she got an IV drip, and I was very clear. She went and got an IV drip. She was fine and she is fine.”