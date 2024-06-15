'Angel of the Night' singer Angela Bofill breathes his last at 70

Angela Bofill, best known for her hit songs I Try and Angel of the Night, left the music industry mourning on Friday, June 14.

The veteran singer’s representative confirmed to People Magazine that Angela passed away at her daughter’s home in California. She was 70.

Meanwhile, Angela's manager, Rich Engel, took to the late songstress's personal Facebook account to announce the news of her passing.

"JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONFUSION. ON BEHALF OF SHAUNA BOFILL, HUSBAND CHRIS PORTUGUESE, WE ARE SADDENED BUT MUST REPORT THAT THE PASSING OF ANGELA YESTERDAY IS INDEED TRUE," wrote Rich.

Angela’s funeral will be held on June 28 at 1:00 pm at St. Dominick's Church in Vallejo, California.

For those unversed, Angela began her singing career in her teenage days and released her debut album, Angie, in 1978.

Her famous tracks include, Let Me Be the One, This Time I'll Be Sweeter, I Just Wanna Stop, and I'm on Your Side.