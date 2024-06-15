 
Geo News

'Angel of the Night' singer Angela Bofill breathes his last at 70

Angela Bofill released her debut album 'Angie' in 1978

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

'Angel of the Night' singer Angela Bofill breathes his last at 70

Angela Bofill, best known for her hit songs I Try and Angel of the Night, left the music industry mourning on Friday, June 14.

The veteran singer’s representative confirmed to People Magazine that Angela passed away at her daughter’s home in California. She was 70.

Meanwhile, Angela's manager, Rich Engel, took to the late songstress's personal Facebook account to announce the news of her passing.

"JUST TO CLEAR UP THE CONFUSION. ON BEHALF OF SHAUNA BOFILL, HUSBAND CHRIS PORTUGUESE, WE ARE SADDENED BUT MUST REPORT THAT THE PASSING OF ANGELA YESTERDAY IS INDEED TRUE," wrote Rich.

Angela’s funeral will be held on June 28 at 1:00 pm at St. Dominick's Church in Vallejo, California.

For those unversed, Angela began her singing career in her teenage days and released her debut album, Angie, in 1978.

Her famous tracks include, Let Me Be the One, This Time I'll Be Sweeter, I Just Wanna Stop, and I'm on Your Side.

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares what she finds exciting about 'Polin'
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares what she finds exciting about 'Polin'
Kylie Kelce recalls first meeting with Travis Kelce
Kylie Kelce recalls first meeting with Travis Kelce
Alexis Bellino unveils shocking revelations about romance with John Janssen
Alexis Bellino unveils shocking revelations about romance with John Janssen
Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper have strict rule for double dates with girlfriends
Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper have strict rule for double dates with girlfriends
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for annulment after Firerose's alleged infidelity
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for annulment after Firerose's alleged infidelity
Bianca Censori dominates Kanye West in the latest outing?
Bianca Censori dominates Kanye West in the latest outing?
Blake Lively assures audience will 'love' film 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively assures audience will 'love' film 'It Ends With Us'
Jelly Roll selects the tattoo on his body which is 'just bad art'
Jelly Roll selects the tattoo on his body which is 'just bad art'
Lindsey Stirling details 'wild' story behind her latest song 'Survive'
Lindsey Stirling details 'wild' story behind her latest song 'Survive'
Hayley Williams rocks 'feminine rage' shirt at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour'
Hayley Williams rocks 'feminine rage' shirt at Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour'
Zac Efron expresses excitement over sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman
Zac Efron expresses excitement over sharing the screen with Nicole Kidman
Gayle King shares update on Oprah Winfrey health
Gayle King shares update on Oprah Winfrey health