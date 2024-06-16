Photo: Geezer Butler spills the beans on Ozzy Osbourne's texts

Geezer Butler talked about new tour alongside Black Sabbath co-founder Ozzy Osbourne.

For those unversed, Geezer Butler served as the Black Sabbath bass legend in Ozzy Osbourne’s band, Black Sabbath, which was founded in 1968.

During a new confessional with BraveWords, the pioneer of metal music spilled the beans on Ozzy wanting him to do another tour.

When the interviewer asked him if he thought that the founding members needed some kind closure, the musician shared, “Ozzy has been texting me about doing one final show with Bill and that’s it.”

“But it’s just not going to happen. But I always said that the original Black Sabbath would never get back together,” he confessed.

“So you say these things hoping if a miracle happens, that would be great to do it. But but it’s up to everyone’s health, but I can’t see it happening I’d love it to happen, even if it was one final song with the original four of us, with Bill on the drums. Even if it’s just one song,” the 74-year-old established.

Speaking of their return to Birmingham, he expressed, “I’d love it too, but it certainly could never be a tour. It would only be one or two shows,” after which he resigned from the chat.