Billy Ray Cyrus reason behind divorce with Firerose revealed by insider

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from his wife, Firerose, recently after 7 months of marriage

June 16, 2024

Billy Ray Cyrus might just have good reason behind his divorce with Firerose.

A source exclusively told PEOPLE magazine that the 62-year-old country music singer is separating from his wife, Firerose, because “she isn’t the person he thought he married.”

“He believes that she married for other reasons but love,” the insider added of Cyrus’ wife, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges.

The source continued, “He believes she married him so he can take care of her financially. They’ve had drama and trust issues about money.”

“He wants her out of his life,” they further stated, adding, “They have a prenup. He’s disappointed right now, but surely will turn it around quickly. He tends to be a very positive guy.”

This insider scoop comes a few days after Cyrus filed for an emergency notion, as he filed for a temporary restraining order, in a Tennessee court, that would prevent Firerose from any “unauthorized” use of his personal and business credit cards and accounts.

Billy Ray Cyrus' representatives and Firerose's lawyers have not responded to the request for comment by PEOPLE magazine as of yet.

