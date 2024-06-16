Miley Cyrus enjoys 'normal and calm' life with beau Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is happy in her relationship with boyfriend Maxx Morando.

The Grammy-winning artist, spotted on a date night with beau Morando on Monday, "is incredibly happy with Maxx," a source told PEOPLE.

They added, "Her life with him is very normal and calm. She's truly thriving."

"They were also friendly with everyone around them, talking to strangers about how good the food was and how it's one of their fave spots. She's just cool all around," another source shared about their recent outing.

The Flowers hitmaker and Maxx Morando who initially started dating in December 2021 are reportedly living together since February this year.

A source previously told the outlet, "Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious," adding, "everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her."