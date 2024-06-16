 
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz lament tragic loss

Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham are left heartbroken with a sudden death

June 16, 2024

The young Beckham couple recently announced the tragic loss of their pet dog.

Taking to Instagram, Nicola Peltz shared with her fans that her and Brooklyn’s dearest pet dog named Nala has passed away.

"This has been the hardest month of my life. I can’t even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels,” Nicola wrote in the post. 

She revealed the cause of her dog’s death by stating, “Nala was hyperventilating and couldn't catch her breath.”

The actress added that the family “rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later, her life was taken away from her way too soon.”

Nicola gushed over her late pet and added, “She was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything.”

She even referred to the death of her grandmother last month and expressed, “1 day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity. I wishI could have her back in my arms. I pray she’s with my Naunni. I hope I see them soon.”

Nicola’s grief was shared by her husband Brooklyn who penned, “Dear Nala, we miss you so much. You were unexpectedly taken from way us too soon.”

“You were the cutest little baby girl and we will always think of you. We know you are looking and barking down on us x We love you so much and miss you beyond,” he concluded.

