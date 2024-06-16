Kim Kardashian gives fans a peek into North's 11th birthday bash

Kim Kardashian posts fun highlights from North's 11th Birthday Party at a mall.

Kim Kardashian has dropped highlights from her eldest daughter's birthday at the American Dream mall and indoor amusement park.

The reality star treated fans to a video from North’s 11th birthday party held at the American Dream mall and indoor amusement park in New Jersey.

The evening was full of rollercoasters rides, swimming and ski slope rides.

The mum of four also joined in on the fun along with best friend LaLa Anthony and special guest, online streaming star, Kai Cenat.

Kardashian reposted a video initially shared by Anthony, 41, of the pair on a ride together during the party. “Northy!” said The Kardashians star to the camera.

In a second clip, Kardashian was seen closing her eyes as she went up a roller coaster in the mall. “Oh my God, why did I agree to do this?” she said before throwing her hands up in the air during the ride.

Kardashian also filmed at the party an indoor swimming pool with a wave machine and an indoor ski slope, as she wrote, “And we skied at BIG SNOW at the @americandream mall.”

North’s birthday bash was complete with three-tiered pink cake along with cupcakes with “I NW” written on the icing.

Kardashian also shared more videos of North and her guests, including cousin Penelope Disick riding on motorised soft animals in the empty mall.

“We’re about to race!” She wrote in the caption of that.

Kardashian also wrote a special message to North on Instagram, writing, “Thank God for you Happy 11th birthday my sweet girl North. I love you so so so much.”

North, 11, is the eldest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's childen Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.