 
Geo News

Taylor Swift Eras Tour dancer surprises crowd with Liverpool twist

Taylor Swift wrapped Eras Tour three-night show in Liverpool on Saturday

By
Web Desk

June 16, 2024

Taylor Swift Eras Tour dancer surprises crowd with Liverpool twist

Taylor Swift concluded her three-night Eras Tour show in Liverpool with memorable performances.

On Saturday, Swift's dancer delighted fans by incorporating a Liverpudlian twist into the hit song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

During the performance, dancer Kameron Saunders replaced lyric with the phrase "Jog on, Lad!" which means "get lost!"

This playful adaptation resonated well with the audience, who erupted in cheers with Saunder's spontaneity.

Following the final show in Liverpool, Swift took to Instagram to express her gratitude and reflected on the milestone of her 100th Eras Tour show.

In a heartfelt post, Swift wrote, "So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!! We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it)."

" I want say thank you to our Eras Tour crew, my fellow performers and band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving their all on and behind that stage. I can’t believe the work ethic, creativity and dedication I get to be surrounded with every day," she added.

Following her Liverpool shows, Swift is set to continue her tour with upcoming performances in Cardiff, Wales. 

Justin Timberlake celebrates his kids in sweet Father's Day message
Justin Timberlake celebrates his kids in sweet Father's Day message
Ariana DeBose stresses the importance of keeping her 'feet on the ground'
Ariana DeBose stresses the importance of keeping her 'feet on the ground'
Gordon Ramsay celebrates Father's Day 'full of dad jokes'
Gordon Ramsay celebrates Father's Day 'full of dad jokes'
Ellen DeGeneres gears up to release comedy special, 'Ellen's Last Stand… Up'
Ellen DeGeneres gears up to release comedy special, 'Ellen's Last Stand… Up'
Taylor Swift admits performing Liverpool 'Eras Tour' was 'such an honor'
Taylor Swift admits performing Liverpool 'Eras Tour' was 'such an honor'
Nick Jonas starrer Broadway show to make its debut
Nick Jonas starrer Broadway show to make its debut
Olivia Rodrigo, Madison Hu's friendship earns fan praise during Paris break
Olivia Rodrigo, Madison Hu's friendship earns fan praise during Paris break
'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office on opening day
'Inside Out 2' dominates the box office on opening day
Kim Kardashian gives fans a peek into North's 11th birthday bash
Kim Kardashian gives fans a peek into North's 11th birthday bash
Taylor Swift reflects on Liverpool 'dreamy memories' amid Joe Alwyn remarks
Taylor Swift reflects on Liverpool 'dreamy memories' amid Joe Alwyn remarks
Jennifer Garner reunites with Ben Affleck amidst J Lo marriage troubles?
Jennifer Garner reunites with Ben Affleck amidst J Lo marriage troubles?
David Beckham all hearts for kids and dad on Father's Day
David Beckham all hearts for kids and dad on Father's Day