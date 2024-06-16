Taylor Swift Eras Tour dancer surprises crowd with Liverpool twist

Taylor Swift concluded her three-night Eras Tour show in Liverpool with memorable performances.

On Saturday, Swift's dancer delighted fans by incorporating a Liverpudlian twist into the hit song We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

During the performance, dancer Kameron Saunders replaced lyric with the phrase "Jog on, Lad!" which means "get lost!"

This playful adaptation resonated well with the audience, who erupted in cheers with Saunder's spontaneity.

Following the final show in Liverpool, Swift took to Instagram to express her gratitude and reflected on the milestone of her 100th Eras Tour show.

In a heartfelt post, Swift wrote, "So many dreamy memories from Liverpool!! We played our 100th show on The Eras Tour (which feels truly deranged to say because this show feels new to me every time we play it)."

" I want say thank you to our Eras Tour crew, my fellow performers and band who have now committed hundreds of hours to putting on this show and giving their all on and behind that stage. I can’t believe the work ethic, creativity and dedication I get to be surrounded with every day," she added.

Following her Liverpool shows, Swift is set to continue her tour with upcoming performances in Cardiff, Wales.