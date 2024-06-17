 
Geo News

Pakistan cricket team celebrates Eid ul Adha in Florida

Wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan led Eid prayer

By
Sports Desk

June 17, 2024

Pakistan cricket team players greeting each other on the occasion of Eid ul Azha in Florida, USA.— PCB

Pakistan's cricket team celebrated Eid ul Adha in Lauderhill, Florida, where they offered prayers at the hotel.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan led the Eid prayer, followed by an exchange of greetings among players and group photos.

Pakistan faced disappointment in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage. 

Captain Babar Azam, along with Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Azam Khan, opted to extend their stay in the United States.

Pakistan cricket team players posing for a picture at a hotel in Lauderhill, Florida. — PCB

Amir is scheduled to depart for England shortly to join Derbyshire County Cricket Club. Coach Gary Kirsten will also return home after the team's elimination.

The rest of the squad is set to depart from Miami later tonight, flying to their respective destinations via Dubai, with arrivals in Pakistan expected on the morning of June 19.

Pakistan concluded their tournament campaign with a notable three-wicket victory over Ireland in their final Group A match at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

They finished third in their group, accumulating four points out of a possible eight, with defeats against the United States and India in their initial matches.

