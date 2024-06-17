 
Geo News

Creed decides to reissue hit 1999 album, 'Human Clay'

Creed released their successful album, 'Human Clay' on July 24, 1999

By
Web Desk

June 17, 2024

Creed decides to reissue hit 1999 album, 'Human Clay'

Creed just gathered for a reunion and have decided to reissue one of their top albums.

The rock band is set to reissue their 1999 hit album, Human Clay which is slated for a August 16 release.

This news comes after the band featured alternate versions of their tracks Higher and With Arms Wide Open as well as a rendition of The Doors' Roadhouse Blues.

To top it all off, there is also going to be an entire never-before-released live show which was recorded in San Antonio, TX back in 1999.

The potential lead guitarist for Creed, Mark Tremonti stated in an interview with Ethan Dometrius that they had been working on some new matter in around 2012.

"We were trying to get this back together about three years ago, right before COVID hit, so it kind of took things till now,” he stated.

Creed’s member and the One Last Breath rocker added, “But it's always something in the back of our minds. Every time we get going and we're doing promotions for new projects, everybody always asks us about new Creed music, new Creed tours.”

Angelina Jolie rocks a new tattoo at the Tony Awards red carpet
Angelina Jolie rocks a new tattoo at the Tony Awards red carpet
John Cena plans on staying 'physically active until I can't'
John Cena plans on staying 'physically active until I can't'
Nicole Scherzinger indulges Tony Awards audience in heartfelt performance
Nicole Scherzinger indulges Tony Awards audience in heartfelt performance
Liam Hemsworth shares rare shot of girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth shares rare shot of girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
David Beckham's alleged flame Rebecca Loos left him for THIS reason
David Beckham's alleged flame Rebecca Loos left him for THIS reason
Matthew McConaughey's wife reveals how she found her ‘man of morals'
Matthew McConaughey's wife reveals how she found her ‘man of morals'
Chahat releases second rendition of viral Bado Badi – but not on YouTube
Chahat releases second rendition of viral Bado Badi – but not on YouTube
Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente still going strong after Tom Brady roast
Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente still going strong after Tom Brady roast
Kevin Costner keeps 'Yellowstone' return hopes alive
Kevin Costner keeps 'Yellowstone' return hopes alive
Brad Pitt finds 'no drama' with Ines de Roman, plans for kids
Brad Pitt finds 'no drama' with Ines de Roman, plans for kids
Why fans love Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon'?
Why fans love Aemond Targaryen in 'House of the Dragon'?
Rihanna's family marks a major special day for the first time
Rihanna's family marks a major special day for the first time