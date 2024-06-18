Scooter Braun makes decision of ending 'chapter as a music manager'

Scooter Braun just announced his retirement from the music managerial business after a good 23 years of service.

The music mogul who has remained a manager to many huge names of the industry such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Dan + Shay revealed this news on June 17, 2024.

In a lengthy Instagram statement uploaded on his official account, he wrote, "Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of," he wrote.

"I have been blessed to have had a 'Forrest Gump'-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen,” he further penned.

Braun continued, “I'm constantly pinching myself and asking 'how did I get here?' And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end.”



"It's a strange feeling because I think I have wanted this for a while, but I was truly afraid to answer the question 'who would I be without them?' I was really just 19 years old when I started,” the 42-year-old recalled.

"And for 20 years I loved it. It's all I had known," Scooter Braun mentioned as he reflected on his career.