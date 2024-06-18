 
Geo News

Scooter Braun makes decision of ending 'chapter as a music manager'

Scooter Braun announced his retirement as a music manager on June 17, 2024

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

Scooter Braun makes decision of ending 'chapter as a music manager'

Scooter Braun just announced his retirement from the music managerial business after a good 23 years of service.

The music mogul who has remained a manager to many huge names of the industry such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Dan + Shay revealed this news on June 17, 2024.

In a lengthy Instagram statement uploaded on his official account, he wrote, "Along the way I have had so many experiences I could never have dreamt of," he wrote.

"I have been blessed to have had a 'Forrest Gump'-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen,” he further penned.

Braun continued, “I'm constantly pinching myself and asking 'how did I get here?' And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end.”

"It's a strange feeling because I think I have wanted this for a while, but I was truly afraid to answer the question 'who would I be without them?' I was really just 19 years old when I started,” the 42-year-old recalled.

"And for 20 years I loved it. It's all I had known," Scooter Braun mentioned as he reflected on his career.

Shawn Levy dreams Spider-Man, Deadpool team up
Shawn Levy dreams Spider-Man, Deadpool team up
Daniel Radcliffe expresses excitement over THIS 'Harry Potter' adaptation
Daniel Radcliffe expresses excitement over THIS 'Harry Potter' adaptation
Kevin Costner opens up about coffee being 'a part of my morning'
Kevin Costner opens up about coffee being 'a part of my morning'
Creed decides to reissue hit 1999 album, 'Human Clay'
Creed decides to reissue hit 1999 album, 'Human Clay'
Angelina Jolie rocks a new tattoo at the Tony Awards red carpet
Angelina Jolie rocks a new tattoo at the Tony Awards red carpet
John Cena plans on staying 'physically active until I can't'
John Cena plans on staying 'physically active until I can't'
Nicole Scherzinger indulges Tony Awards audience in heartfelt performance
Nicole Scherzinger indulges Tony Awards audience in heartfelt performance
Liam Hemsworth shares rare shot of girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth shares rare shot of girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
David Beckham's alleged flame Rebecca Loos left him for THIS reason
David Beckham's alleged flame Rebecca Loos left him for THIS reason
Matthew McConaughey's wife reveals how she found her ‘man of morals'
Matthew McConaughey's wife reveals how she found her ‘man of morals'
Chahat releases second rendition of viral Bado Badi – but not on YouTube
Chahat releases second rendition of viral Bado Badi – but not on YouTube
Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente still going strong after Tom Brady roast
Gisele Bundchen, Joaquim Valente still going strong after Tom Brady roast