 
Geo News

Taylor Swift massive career matchless against Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter says her career stands no match against Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

June 18, 2024

Taylor Swift massive career matchless against Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter does not doubt that her career is beyond comparison with Taylor Swift's huge heft in music world.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Please Please Please singer wholeheartedly acknowledged the Grammy winner's stardom.

"I hold her to such a different echelon," she said. "I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she's done."

Sabrina, meanwhile, shares a good bond with Taylor as she often leads the Eras Tour opening.

"She always puts out music at a time where I didn't realize I needed those songs," the 25-year-old added. "We're very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.…"

She continued: "She played me 'But Daddy I Love Him' before it came out, and that's also one of my favorites."

Not to mention, Sabrina said the Carolina hitmaker had no issue with her after she worked with Kim Kardashian for a campaign with whom the 34-year-old had a history.

"I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end."

Drake pays tribute to dad in unique way on Father's Day
Drake pays tribute to dad in unique way on Father's Day
Shawn Levy dreams Spider-Man, Deadpool team up
Shawn Levy dreams Spider-Man, Deadpool team up
Scooter Braun makes decision of ending 'chapter as a music manager'
Scooter Braun makes decision of ending 'chapter as a music manager'
Daniel Radcliffe expresses excitement over THIS 'Harry Potter' adaptation
Daniel Radcliffe expresses excitement over THIS 'Harry Potter' adaptation
Kevin Costner opens up about coffee being 'a part of my morning'
Kevin Costner opens up about coffee being 'a part of my morning'
Creed decides to reissue hit 1999 album, 'Human Clay'
Creed decides to reissue hit 1999 album, 'Human Clay'
Angelina Jolie rocks a new tattoo at the Tony Awards red carpet
Angelina Jolie rocks a new tattoo at the Tony Awards red carpet
John Cena plans on staying 'physically active until I can't'
John Cena plans on staying 'physically active until I can't'
Nicole Scherzinger indulges Tony Awards audience in heartfelt performance
Nicole Scherzinger indulges Tony Awards audience in heartfelt performance
Liam Hemsworth shares rare shot of girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth shares rare shot of girlfriend Gabriella Brooks
David Beckham's alleged flame Rebecca Loos left him for THIS reason
David Beckham's alleged flame Rebecca Loos left him for THIS reason
Matthew McConaughey's wife reveals how she found her ‘man of morals'
Matthew McConaughey's wife reveals how she found her ‘man of morals'