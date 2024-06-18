Taylor Swift massive career matchless against Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter does not doubt that her career is beyond comparison with Taylor Swift's huge heft in music world.



During an interview with Rolling Stone, the Please Please Please singer wholeheartedly acknowledged the Grammy winner's stardom.

"I hold her to such a different echelon," she said. "I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she's done."

Sabrina, meanwhile, shares a good bond with Taylor as she often leads the Eras Tour opening.

"She always puts out music at a time where I didn't realize I needed those songs," the 25-year-old added. "We're very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration.…"

She continued: "She played me 'But Daddy I Love Him' before it came out, and that's also one of my favorites."

Not to mention, Sabrina said the Carolina hitmaker had no issue with her after she worked with Kim Kardashian for a campaign with whom the 34-year-old had a history.

"I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end."