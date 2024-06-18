Ian McKellen in ‘good spirits' after fall from stage during theatre performance

Ian McKellen left the audience shocked after he tripped and fell off the stage during a performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre.



The 85-year-old renowned British star lost his balance during a fight scene and fell and tumbled off the stage. However, latest report has claimed that the actor is ‘doing well.’

A spokesperson for the theater offered a health update about the Lord Of The Rings actor, revealing that he will soon be back for the performance.

“Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings,” they told The Mirror.

“Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits,” they added.

"The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow.

“Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support.”

He is expected to return to the theater for Wednesday’s matinee performance of the production.