Jodie Comer, co-stars joined by Cher at 'The Bikeriders' premiere

The Bikeriders cast Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Noman Reedus made dazzling appearances at the premiere of the film on Monday.

Comer, famed for her role in Killing Eve, turned heads in black leather ensemble, exuding elegance in her dark blonde locks in gentle waves.

She accessorized minimally with a chunky gold-chained necklace, complementing her stunning monochromatic outfit.

Butler, who stars as Benny in the film, opted for a stylish black ensemble, paired it with cropped trousers. Meanwhile, Reedus appeared dapper in a black velvet suit and dark grey tie.

The film, follows the story of headstrong Kathy, played by Comer, drawn into the dangerous world of the Midwestern motorcycle club, after her encounter with Benny.

On the other hand, the film also boasts a stellar supporting cast including Tom Hardy, Mike Faist, and Michael Shannon.

Notably, the star-studded event drew additional attention with appearances by music icon Cher, accompanied by her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, showcasing their affection in matching black ensembles.

Directed by Jeff Nicholas, The Bikeriders is set to release on June 21, 2024.