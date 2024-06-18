Photo: Sharon Stone advises Austin Butler to 'successfully navigate through fame'

Sharon Stone is reportedly Austin Butler’s well-wisher and keeps on advising him on to tackle the ups and downs of success and fame.

As fans will know, Austin Butler made his name in Hollywood after his praiseworthy performance in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical drama film Elvis, based on the life of singer Elvis Presley.

Ever since the premiere of this flick, Sharon Stone and the Dune: Part Two star have reportedly remained close to each other as in new chat with Entertainment Tonight, Austin shared, "We have a really special connection.”

He went on to explain, “Because when 'Elvis' premiered in Cannes, she was sitting right in front of me."

The actress chimed in to say, "I was at the Elvis premiere and, I have to say, I've been in a lot of premieres, I've been a lot of premieres in Cannes, and this is the only time I saw what happened to me happen to someone else.”

"It was so incredible to witness this happen to another person, and I just wanted to make sure that he had someone that he knew he could count on no matter what, because it's not easy to hold onto the rocket," Sharon admitted.

"I really do, I love that kid, and I really believe in him. I know what his journey and destiny looks like and I want to make sure he's cool," she continued to speak highly of the young actor.

Sharon even claimed that while many people are happy for you when you rise to fame, "at the same time, people envy it and they can become very cruel about it,” after which she signed off from the chat.