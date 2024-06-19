Billy Ray Cyrus slaps wife with fraudulent spending charges amid annulment

Billy Ray Cyrus has just slapped his estranged wife Firerose, legally known as Johanna Hodges, with a number of fraudulent spending charges amounting to nearly $96,000.

According to a report by Fox News, Digital the country singer allegeds his American Express card was used for these ‘unauthorized charges’, and a temporary restraining order has also been issued on an emergency basis since June 13.

Per court documents obtained by the outlet, “As a result of these fraudulent charges… I am concerned that Ms. Hodges is in possession of other information that she may use to make fraudulent, unauthorized charges to my business and personal credit cards and accounts.”

Firerose’ legal representative also spoke out in response to the whole thing and claimed, “To claim Wife has made 37 unauthorized charges is untrue,” because “throughout the divorce proceedings, the parties are to live as per the status quo during the marriage. Wife was simply living as she has since October 10, 2023, and Husband has no right to cut her off.”