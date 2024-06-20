Jennifer Lopez feels ‘paranoid’ over Ben Affleck’s relationship with ex-wife, mother

Jennifer Lopez is unhappy with Ben Affleck's friends and family, including his best pal Matt Damon, ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and his mother Christine Anne Boldt.



According to insiders, Lopez is particularly upset with her mother-in-law, who she believes is influencing the Gone Girl star against her.

Speaking with Globe Magazine, the source shared insight into JLo’s relationship with Christine, revealing they have always been at odds.

"J.Lo’s relationship with Christine has always been tense," they said. "Christine’s extremely close to Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, and thinks he made the biggest mistake of his life by letting her go."

The source added, "J.Lo can't help but think Christine is poisoning his head against her and thinks it's pathetic that Ben's run back to his mommy," the insider alleged.

Apart from Christine, Lopez is also “furious with everyone on Team Ben, including Matt Damon and Jen," the insider noted.