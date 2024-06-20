 
Geo News

Nelly and Ashanti break on living married life in secert

Nelly and Ashanti's wedding date uncovered despite keeping nuptials out of the public eye

By
Web Desk

June 20, 2024

Nelly's wife Ashanti recently celebrated Mother's Day with pictures of them and her growing baby bump 

Nelly and Ashanti have been secretly married for six months but the event was kept away from the public eye.

The documents obtained by People on June 19 revealed that Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, officially tied the knot on December 27, 2023.

Fans were previously aware of their engagement and Ashanti's pregnancy with their first child but not acquainted with their actual wedding day.

Just this week, Ashanti spilled the beans on the proposal and her dream wedding ideas with Entertainment Tonight but remained mum about their secret marriage.

Ashanti looked back at how she found it to be a 'beautiful, intimate moment' even though they were just in the comfort of their home in their loungewear. “I definitely had one of his T-shirts and his boxers,” she shared.

The couple's relationship dates back to the early 2000s but saw a break in 2013 before rekindling 10 years later in 2023. The couple announced their engagement and pregnancy nearly one year later.

In May, Ashanti celebrated her first Mother’s Day online as an expecting mother. The mum in the making embraced her growing baby bump in pictures of her and nelly as well as some with their other family members.

Madonna's attorney addresses lawsuit over delayed concert woes
Madonna's attorney addresses lawsuit over delayed concert woes
Jude Law reveals how he handled his Hollywood fame
Jude Law reveals how he handled his Hollywood fame
Gayle King reacts to Justin Timberlake's drunk driving charges
Gayle King reacts to Justin Timberlake's drunk driving charges
Kevin Costner breaks silence on 'difficult' divorce from Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner breaks silence on 'difficult' divorce from Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner upset 'Yellowstone' turned its back on him
Kevin Costner upset 'Yellowstone' turned its back on him
Jennifer Lopez feels ‘paranoid' over Ben Affleck's relationship with ex-wife, mother
Jennifer Lopez feels ‘paranoid' over Ben Affleck's relationship with ex-wife, mother
Jessica Biel losing her mind over Justin Timberlake arrest: Source
Jessica Biel losing her mind over Justin Timberlake arrest: Source
Halle Bailey announces a public return to ‘my love'
Halle Bailey announces a public return to ‘my love'
Billy Ray Cyrus accuses wife Firerose of attempting to isolate him from his daughter
Billy Ray Cyrus accuses wife Firerose of attempting to isolate him from his daughter
Austin Butler opens up on close relationship with Ashley Tisdale's daughter
Austin Butler opens up on close relationship with Ashley Tisdale's daughter
Billy Ray Cyrus accused of unpredictable volatile domestic abuse
Billy Ray Cyrus accused of unpredictable volatile domestic abuse
Mathew Perry's death investigation sparks fresh lead: Insider
Mathew Perry's death investigation sparks fresh lead: Insider