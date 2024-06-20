Nelly and Ashanti break on living married life in secert

Nelly's wife Ashanti recently celebrated Mother's Day with pictures of them and her growing baby bump

Nelly and Ashanti have been secretly married for six months but the event was kept away from the public eye.



The documents obtained by People on June 19 revealed that Ashanti, 43, and Nelly, 49, officially tied the knot on December 27, 2023.

Fans were previously aware of their engagement and Ashanti's pregnancy with their first child but not acquainted with their actual wedding day.

Just this week, Ashanti spilled the beans on the proposal and her dream wedding ideas with Entertainment Tonight but remained mum about their secret marriage.

Ashanti looked back at how she found it to be a 'beautiful, intimate moment' even though they were just in the comfort of their home in their loungewear. “I definitely had one of his T-shirts and his boxers,” she shared.

The couple's relationship dates back to the early 2000s but saw a break in 2013 before rekindling 10 years later in 2023. The couple announced their engagement and pregnancy nearly one year later.

In May, Ashanti celebrated her first Mother’s Day online as an expecting mother. The mum in the making embraced her growing baby bump in pictures of her and nelly as well as some with their other family members.